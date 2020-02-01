Lynchburg police investigating armed robbery at Citgo

From Lynchburg Police Department: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Campbell Avenue Citgo overnight.
On February 1, 2020 at 11:37 p.m., officers responded to the 3600-block of Campbell Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Three black males, armed with a handgun and a knife, entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business.
This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.