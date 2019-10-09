Lynchburg police investigating double armed robberies

FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating armed robberies that occurred at Mr. Food and Z Mart tonight.On October 8, 2019 at 10:26 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Park Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A light skinned black male brandished a knife but did not obtain any money before fleeing the scene.At 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 1600-block of 12th Street for a report of an armed robbery. The same suspect again brandished a knife and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.The suspect is around 6’2.” At the time of the incidents, he was wearing black pants, a black Nike hat, blue and yellow sweatshirt with a white stripe and letters “PRSH” across the middle, and black shoes.These are ongoing investigations. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.