Lynchburg police investigating reported armed robbery

he Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Mr. Food overnight.

From Lynchburg Police Department: TOn September 8, 2019 at 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1600-block of 12th Street for a report of an armed robbery. A black male brandished a knife and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. The suspect is around 6’1.” At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a ski mask. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Tucker at (434) 455-6114 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.