Lynchburg police look for stolen trailer and person(s) who took it

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information in reference to a larceny that occurred between May 4 th and May 7th , 2018. On May 7th, 2018 officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the dead end of Copley Pl off Wards Ferry Rd for a reported larceny of a utility trailer. The victim reported their trailer loaded with multiple construction tools was stolen over the weekend. The trailer is described as follows: Holmes, 7 x 12 single axle open utility trailer black in color and bearing VA/ 798475TR. [The photo is of a similar trailer, not the one actually taken.] The trailer reportedly had multiple tools for installing concrete curbing totaling a loss of $4,100. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this trailer or the construction tools please contact the Lynchburg Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer N. Hertzog with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 941-5761 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip. You may also enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or by using the new P3 app on your mobile device.