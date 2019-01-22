Lynchburg Police looking for suspects following armed robbery

From Lynchburg Police Department: On January 21, 2019 at 9:46 pm, LPD Officers responded to 1400 Campbell Ave, Fast Mart # 5 for a reported armed robbery.The victim stated that two male subjects entered the store,one armed with a knife and moved behind the cashiers counter demanding the clerk to open the register.One of the subjects took an undisclosed amount of cash and the other subject stole merchandise before fleeing on foot toward 12th St.Both subjects were described as male,5’ 8”–6’ 0” tall, wearing dark colored clothing and masks

covering their faces.Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact the Lynchburg PoliceDepartment or Crime Stoppers.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434)455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website atwww.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE athttp://p3tips.comor use theP3 appon your mobile device.