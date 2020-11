Lynchburg police make arrest in motel homicide

Lynchburg police have identified the victim and made an arrest in connection with a homicide last night at the Super 8 Motel on Candlers Mountain Road. 24-year-old Ishmael Bailey of Richmond is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He’s charged with the homoicide of 48-year-old Lamark Andrae Williams of Petersburg. Police haven’t released any more details.