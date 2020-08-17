Lynchburg police officer injured in crash

Crash on Lakeside Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a crash on Lakeside Drive this morning involving two LPD vehicles.

On August 17, 2020 at 2:40 a.m., two LPD vehicles crashed on Lakeside Drive near Moorman Drive. No other vehicles were involved.

As a result of the crash, one LPD officer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer N. Hertzog at (434) 455-6047.