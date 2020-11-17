Lynchburg police searching for malicious wounding suspect

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a malicious wounding on Campbell Avenue this morning. Police went to the 33-hundred block of Campbell Avenue shortly after 6:00am and found a victim with a non-life threatening laceration. Police are searching for 37-year-old Ashley Nichole Shepherd of Lynchburg in connection with this malicious wounding. Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg police.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

Crime of the Week – November 17, 2020 – Malicious Wounding on Campbell Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a malicious wounding on Campbell Avenue this morning.

On November 17, 2020 at 6:04 a.m., officers responded to the 3300-block of Campbell Avenue for a report of a malicious wounding. One individual suffered a non-life threatening laceration and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for Ashley Nichole Shepherd, 37, of Lynchburg in connection with this malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Olivier at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.