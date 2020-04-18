Lynchburg Police searching for suspects connected to home invasion

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating and searching for suspects after a home invasion and robbery tonight.

On April 17, 2020 at 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 100-block of Countryplace Lane for a report of a home invasion and robbery. Two armed black males entered a residence, assaulted the resident, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled the scene in a light colored sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 485-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.