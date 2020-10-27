Lynchburg police searching for suspects in attempted armed robbery

| By

The Lynchburg Police Department has two suspects in custody and is searching for two additional suspects after an attempted armed robbery last night. Around 10:30, officers responded to the 5300-block of Fort Avenue for a report of an attempted armed robbery after four males displayed a firearm and tried to rob an individual before running away. Officers located and took two suspects into custody. They’re looking for two more males.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

Attempted Armed Robbery on Fort Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has two suspects in custody and is searching for two additional suspects after an attempted armed robbery tonight.

On October 26, 2020 at 10:21 p.m., officers responded to the 5300-block of Fort Avenue for a report of an attempted armed robbery after four males displayed a firearm and tried to rob an individual before fleeing.

Officers located and took two suspects into custody. Additional details on charges and identification will be forthcoming.

The LPD still is searching for two suspects, described as unknown males. There are no other details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.