Lynchburg Police seek construction site thief

NEWS RELEASE:

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary from a construction site in the 3000 block of Old Forest Road. On July 6, 2019, an individual broke into the construction site and breached an interior wall. The suspect then stole property from the interior room and left the scene with a bag of electrician’s tools valued at $3,200. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Jackson with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6060, extension 502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.