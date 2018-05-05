Lynchburg Police seek shooting suspect

From Lynchburg Police: On May 5, 2018 at approximately 5:44 am, Officer’s with the Lynchburg Police Departmentsponded to the Lynchburg General Hospital’s ER for a possible malicious wounding. Upon their arrival officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his chest. The male was admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition. After an intense investigation Ronald Lee Watson (31 yr old Lynchburg Resident) was identified as the shooter. The following warrants have been issued for Ronald Watson.

• Malicious Wounding

• Use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony

• Shoot at an occupied dwelling

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Shoot from a vehicle

• Discharge a firearm within the City limits

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Ronald Lee Watson are asked to contact Detective JD Tucker at (434) 455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.