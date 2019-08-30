Lynchburg Police seek Wards Road sexual assault suspect

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on August 29, 2019 at a business in the 2100-block of Wards Road. The suspect is described as a white male, between 30-40 years old, who has black hair with gray in it, a goatee, and black framed glasses. The suspect also had a piercing or beard jewelry in his goatee near the chin and displayed a tattoo on his forearm of an animal, possibly resembling a duck. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.