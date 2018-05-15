Lynchburg police to conduct media checkpoint for Click It Or Ticket campaign

The Lynchburg Police Department, along with several other local and state agencies, will be conducting a media checkpoint on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 between 12 – 2 PM just before to the Monacan Bridge on Route 29 North. The goals of the checkpoint will be to enforce violations as well as educate the public about seatbelt safety. This week is Education Week for the DMV Click It Or Ticket campaign and we are extending the invitation to all media outlets who may want to be present in support of traffic safety.