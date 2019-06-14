Lynchburg Police urge businesses to be on lookout for phone scam

FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE: June 16, 2019 Over the past week, several businesses have reported frauds where employees receive a phone call at the business. During the phone call, an individual poses as an employee from a corporate office who is investigating the business. Employees are told to alter their routine closing duties and change the way they handle nightly deposits.If you are a business owner or employee, it is highly recommended that if you receive a similar call to try to document the given name and phone number being used. Hang up and attempt to verify through your known corporate numbers or contacts the authenticity of the caller. If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department.