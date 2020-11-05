Lynchburg Police warn of phone scam

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

Spoofing and Imposter Fraud on the Rise

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has received multiple calls from citizens reporting scammers saying are with the LPD and spoofing the department’s phone number.

The scammers claim that the victim missed court and there are charges pending. They are attempting to gain personal information and funds for “court fees.” The scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep their victims on the phone until they get what they want. The scammers are also spoofing or disguising their phone number to look like it is coming from a trusted source – the LPD.

The Lynchburg Police Department does not call citizens about missed court dates. We do not request or accept money for court fees.

If residents receive a call similar to this, they should hang up the phone. Residents can report this scam to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-2457 or at www.FTC.gov.