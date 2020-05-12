Lynchburg pool, sprayground and fountain to be closed all summer

NEWS RELEASE; Lynchburg’s Miller Park Pool, as well as the Riverside Park Sprayground and the Riverfront Park Fountain will remain closed this summer due to safety concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to City Manager Bonnie Svrcek.

“We know the community will be disappointed,” said Svrcek, “We considered alternatives and took into consideration the Forward Virginia Plan and CDC guidelines; however, the bottom line was the safety of this community, our patrons and our staff.”

Although the pool and other water features will be closed, Parks and Recreation Director Jenny Jones reminds the public that the City offers many other recreational activities. “All of our parks and many of our trails remain open for everyone’s enjoyment,” said Jones. “We encourage everyone to get out this summer and enjoy the beautiful outdoors. The canoe and kayak rental at Ivy Creek will be available, and all of our adult softball, kickball, tennis and flag football will be available. We will soon mail an abbreviated version of our Activity Guide to every household. It is filled with great ideas, programs, and activities. We encourage everyone to take time to look it over and discover a new passion or revisit an existing interest.”