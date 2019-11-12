Lynchburg prepares for “Grease Friday Takeback”

Grease is the word in Lynchburg over Thanksgiving weekend when city’s Water Resources Department conducts its third annual grease takeback event. The idea is to dispose of cooking fats and oils in ways other than down your drain – which can be bad for both your pipes and Lynchburg’s sewer system. The city will accept grease in sealed containers Thanksgiving Day through the following Sunday at several drop-off locations. And they’ll be handing out such containers in advance at several locations. Similar events

NEWS RELEASE: Don’t let your holiday season be ruined by backed-up pipes and emergency plumber bills! Instead, join Lynchburg Water Resources for our Third Annual “Grease Friday Take Back” to encourage citizens to properly dispose of and recycle their holiday cooking oils and grease. One of the biggest issues facing Lynchburg’s sewer system is the buildup of fat, oil, and grease in our sewer pipes. When these ingredients are poured down the drain, they solidify in the sewer pipes, mixing with non-flushable items (like wet wipes and shop rags) and create fatbergs that block the sewer lines and cause costly and unsafe overflows into backyards, forests, and streams.

To help save our community pipes, individuals may drop off sealed containers filled with leftover fat, oil, and grease from Thanksgiving for proper treatment and disposal . The collected grease will then be recycled into environmentally-friendly biofuel! This year, Lynchburg Water Resources will be passing out free grease containers on:

Saturday, November 23rd from Noon to 5pm (or until supplies last) at the Lynchburg Kroger Stores (Boonsboro, Timberlake, Wards).

Saturday, November 23rd from 7am to 2pm and Wednesday, November 27th from 10am to 2pm (or until supplies last) at the Lynchburg Community Market.

Grease containers can also be picked up free of charge at the Lynchburg Water Resources Administration Building at 525 Taylor Street Monday through Friday from 8:30am-5pm.

To dispose of holiday cooking oil and grease, simply drop off your sealed container between Thursday, November 28th and Sunday, December 1st at any of the following designated dropoff locations:

Lynchburg Community Market

Kroger (Boonsboro)

Kroger (Timberlake)

Kroger (Wards)

Citizens can also drop off used cooking oil and grease any time, year-round at the Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant’s grease recycling center located on Concord Turnpike. For more information about Grease Friday, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/GametheGrease. Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) is also conducting a grease take back event. The BRWA is passing out free grease buckets on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 4pm at any Food Lion in the Town and County of Bedford. Buckets can also be picked up at the Authority’s main office at 1723 Falling Creek Road Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm. Bedford citizens can bring the bucket s back to where they picked it up on Grease Friday (November 29) from noon to 4pm.