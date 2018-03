Lynchburg clergy and community leaders are preparing to commemorate the death of Martin Luther King Junior, 50 years after he was shot to death at a Memphis motel. Pastor James Coleman of Providence Transformation Church tells Andre Whitehead the message then still resounds now:

The “Unity in the Community” event is set for a week from Tuesday: April 3rd,6:00 pm at E.C. Glass High School.