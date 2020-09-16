Lynchburg prosecutor discusses domestic violence, police reform

The city of Lynchburg has been awarded a $632,000 dollar federal grant to help fight sexual assault and domestic violence. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison says domestic violence is a perennial problem that has only increased during COVID.

Harrison’s office and the YWCA of Central Virginia will use the grant money over the next four years to educate residents about domestic violence and implement early intervention strategies to address the issue.

Here is the MorningLine’s entire discussion with Harrison on the domestic violence grant, police reform measures and a recent child sexual assault case with a sentencing that frustrated prosecutors.