Lynchburg region COVID cases increase by three

The Virginia Department of Health reports 319 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region since the virus first arrived, an increase of three in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Three new cases are attributed to Lynchburg, one more in Bedford County — and one less than before in Campbell County. The VDH numbers show Lynchburg with 116 cases, Amherst County with 31, 36 in Appomattox County, 104 in Bedford County and 32 in Campbell County. The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at four.

Statewide, officials report 59,514 cases and 1,1661 deaths.