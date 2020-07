Lynchburg region COVID cases now total 418

The Virginia Department of Health now reports 418 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region: 159 in Lynchburg, 37 in Amherst County, 43 in Appomattox County, 131 in Bedford County and 48 in Campbell County. Statewide, the seven-day moving average of confirmed cases remains right around the same point it was in mid-June.