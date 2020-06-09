Lynchburg region COVID cases rise 32 in a week; no new deaths

The Virginia Department of Health now reports 250 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region since the virus first arrived: 89 in Lynchburg, 27 in Amherst County, 33 in Appomattox, 81 in Bedford and 20 in Campbell. Overall, it is an increase of 32 cases in the last seven days, while the number of deaths remains unchanged at four.

Statewide, the VDH now reports 51,738 COVID-19 cases and 1,496 deaths. The seven-day moving average of cases has been generally declining for the last two and a half weeks since reaching a peak May 21st.