Lynchburg Regional Airport to add new flight

| By

The Lynchburg Regional Airport is offering an additional American Airlines regional jet flight starting next week – increasing service to Charlotte to four roundtrip flights most days. Airport officials say it’s part of a recovery in local airline passenger demand as local travelers begin feeling comfortable traveling again. The airport had a 94% decline in April boardings during the initial Coronavirus outbreak, but officials say the scheduled seat capacity for October is just 12.6% less than what was offered this time three years ago. The new service starts October 8, 2020.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Regional Airport:

American Airlines Expands LYH Flight Schedule

Monthly Passenger Traffic Increases 900% Since April Low

LYNCHBURG, October 1, 2020 ─ On the heels of a continuing recovery in local airline passenger demand, American Airlines will offer an additional regional jet flight at Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) starting October 8, 2020. The new service will increase American’s service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to four roundtrip flights most days, while doubling the airport’s monthly seat capacity compared to its COVID-19 April 2020 low point.

The additional flight frequency by American is in response to several months of improving passenger traffic at LYH as flight loads begin to return to more normal levels. After experiencing a 94% decline in April boardings during the initial Coronavirus outbreak, passenger traffic at LYH rebounded significantly over the summer. Overall, American’s average number of passengers on board its flights in August finished at a post-pandemic high of 70%, with some 7,582 total passengers carried for the month. That represents a remarkable 905% increase in the airport’s monthly airline passenger count compared to its April low of just 837 total passengers.

“Without a doubt, Lynchburg Regional Airport is on the road to recovery in terms of both airline flights offered and passengers carried,” said Airport Director Andrew LaGala, A.A.E. “Even more encouraging is how much local air travelers have begun to feel comfortable flying again, along with the extent to which these numbers point to a regional economy on the upswing.”

The latest American flight schedule at LYH features a mix of jet service from one 50-seat regional jet to the larger 65-seat CRJ-700. The CRJ-700 models enable American to offer dual-class service on three out its four daily departures at LYH. With the added frequency, American increases its monthly seat capacity by 25% to 6,918 compared to its August schedule. To put this growth in perspective in light of the COVID-19 environment, American’s scheduled seat capacity at LYH in October is just 12.6% less than what was offered in the same month three years ago.

#