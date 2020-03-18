Coronavirus Cancellations
Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s Christine Kennedy on the Morning Line.

Published March 18, 2020 | By Harrison Hartzog
What should Lynchburg area businesses do in these uncertain times? What support is being offered? Christine Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President with the Lynchburg Regional Business alliance spoke to the Morning Line today.

