UPDATE: Virginia coronavirus cases grow to 77
Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s Christine Kennedy on the Morning Line.
Published
March 18, 2020
|
By
Harrison Hartzog
What should Lynchburg area businesses do in these uncertain times? What support is being offered? Christine Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President with the Lynchburg Regional Business alliance spoke to the Morning Line today.
https://wlni.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Christine-Kennedy-LRBA.mp3
