Lynchburg School Board: All Students will Learn Virtually to Start the Year

All Lynchburg City Schools students will go back to school completely online until October. The School Board voted 7-1 last night for the entirely virtual approach. Students in grades 3-12 will use Google Classroom, while K-2 students will use Seesaw. The school year begins August 24.

School board chairman James Coleman discussed the decision with the MorningLine: