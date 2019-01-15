Lynchburg School Board member appeals General District Court conviction

A Lynchburg School Board member is appealing a General District Court conviction earlier this month. Charleta Mason was found guilty on a charge of contempt or failure to appear — but the circumstances surrounding that charge are not yet clear. Mason’s attorney is Joseph Sanzone:

He spoke with Reporter Andre Whitehead. Sanzone has appealed the conviction to Circuit Court, where Mason has the right to a jury trial. On-line court records show Mason also faced a charge of driving with a license suspended or revoked, but that charge was dismissed. Mason represents District 2 on the Lynchburg City School Board.