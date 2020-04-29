Lynchburg schools staffer tests positive for COVID-19

NEWS RELEASE: [Tuesday evening], a Lynchburg City Schools staff member has reported that they tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first LCS staff member to test positive for the virus.

The staff member is currently in isolation. The staff member was working in the Linkhorne Middle School command center. As a precaution, the Linkhorne Middle School command center will be shut down until further notice. Although the LMS command center will be closed, operations will be moved to E.C. Glass, and students will still receive their breakfast and lunch as regularly scheduled.

In consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, LCS has reviewed all interactions the staff member had to ensure we take appropriate measures with others the individual was in contact with at the command center site.

We continue to strive to ensure the safety of staff and the community we serve. Since the start of the pandemic, LCS staff members followed strict social distancing measures. We will continue to operate out of our three remaining command centers, including Dunbar Middle School, E. C. Glass High School, and Heritage High School. Updates regarding the LMS command center operations will come soon.