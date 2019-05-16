Lynchburg shooting sends one to hospital

FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

On May 15, 2019 at 7:04 pm officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Otey St for a reported Malicious Wounding. Officers arrived within minutes and located an adult male victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg.The male was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Lynchburg Police Department Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist. During a canvas of the area, a residence was located that had been struck by gunfire during the incident. There were no injuries to any occupants of that residence.This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone who may be a witness to or who has information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers. This appears to be an isolated incident. No additional information will be released except as an update to this press release.