Lynchburg students win bikes for improvement in school

Some Lynchburg City Schools students are getting chances to win bicycles for improving their grades, attendance or attitude. The latest round of “Project B.I.K.E.” events started today and runs through next Friday. Eligible students earn the opportunity to win a two-wheeler. Ethel Reeves is the schools system’s Director of Engagement, Equity and Opportunity, and she spoke with Reporter Andre Whitehead:

01-10 Reeves Bite1-WEB

More than 60 Lynchburg students won bicycles last year for their improvement. The program is organized by One Community One Voice in cooperation with Lynchburg Police and other local agencies.