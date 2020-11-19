Lynchburg teen arrested for convenience store armed robbery

| By

Forensic evidence has helped Lynchburg Police make an arrest in connection with a convenience store armed robbery more than a year ago. The robbery happened in August 2019 Food Mart at 1201 Campbell Avenue. Police say one of their police dogs at the time tracked the suspect’s route of travel and found clothing the suspect had worn. The state department of Virginia Department of Forensic Science, matched the clothing to a juvenile who was 16-years old at the time of the robbery. He was taken into custody yesterday and charged with armed robbery and wearing a mask in public.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested an individual in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunrise Food Mart last August.

On August 10, 2019, officers responded to the Sunrise Food Mart at 1201 Campbell Avenue for an armed robbery. Once on scene, an LPD K-9 tracked the suspects’ route of travel and detectives located clothing matching that worn by the suspects. This clothing was sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, where it was matched to an individual that was a juvenile at the time of the robbery.

That individual, a 16-year-old male juvenile at the time of the robbery, was taken into custody on November 18, 2020 and charged with armed robbery and wearing a mask in public.