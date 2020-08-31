Lynchburg teenager charged in connection with shooting

Lynchburg police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that occurred last night. Police went to the 5600-block of Rhonda Road around 8:15 last night for a report of a malicious wounding. One victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers identified the suspect shortly after the shooting and took a 17-year-old juvenile male into custody. Charges are pending. Police haven’t released a motive.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

For Immediate Release: August 31, 2020

Malicious Wounding on Rhonda Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a juvenile male in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier tonight.

On August 30, 2020 at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 5600-block of Rhonda Road for a report of a malicious wounding. One victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers identified the suspect shortly after the shooting and took a 17-year-old juvenile male into custody. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

