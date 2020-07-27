Lynchburg threatens to cut water for households with unpaid bills

Lynchburg City officials are threatening to turn off water for more than 1,000 households as soon as September that are behind on their water bills. The News & Advance reported yesterday that the city paused water-service cutoffs in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials wanted to make sure people could wash their hands to fight the virus’s spread. Customers collectively owe about 200 hundred thousand to the city. Mayor MaryJane Dolan said she’s not comfortable with shutoffs, but added she doesn’t know what alternative there is.