Lynchburg to hold meeting on plans for paid parking at five city lots

Lynchburg’s Parking Management Department will conduct a public meeting next week on plans for paid parking at five off-street lots. They are the Depot, Canal, Riverfront, Mosaic and Jefferson Street Lots. City staff will present information before hearing from the public. The meeting is a week from Thursday at the Glass House on Jefferson Street, starting at 4:00 pm.

News release: On Thursday, April 12, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., the City of Lynchburg’s Parking Management Department will conduct a public meeting to gather input related to an implementation plan for paid parking in the following off-street parking lots on Jefferson Street:

Lot D (Depot Lot) located next to Depot Grill

Lot L (Canal Lot) located between Amazement Square and the Skate Park

Lot M (Riverfront Park Lot) the large parking lot located behind The Water Dog

Lot N (Mosaic Lot) located across from Amazement Square

Lot O (Jefferson Street Lot) located next to Bikes Unlimited

During the meeting, City staff will present information regarding the current parking demands and the plans that will help create more parking opportunities for both visitors and businesses. After the presentation, the public will have an opportunity to share ideas and suggestions. The meeting will take place at the Glass House, 1019 Jefferson Street.