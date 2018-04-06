Lynchburg truck driver dies in fiery I-81 crash

State Police say a Lynchburg truck driver was killed yesterday on Interstate 81, when the tractor-trailer he was driving rear-ended another semi that had slowed down in front of him. 67-year-old James Barricks died at the scene near Marion in Smyth County. Troopers say Barricks failed to brake in time for traffic ahead that had slowed for a work zone. His rig then ran off the roadway and caught fire. State Police say a Lynchburg truck driver was killed yesterday on Interstate 81, when the tractor-trailer he was driving rear-ended another semi that had slowed down in front of him. 67-year-old James Barricks died at the scene near Marion in Smyth County. Troopers say Barricks failed to brake in time for traffic ahead that had slowed for a work zone. His rig then ran off the roadway and caught fire.

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper T.N. Pickel is investigating a fatal crash in Smyth County. The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m., on April 5, 2018, on Interstate 81 at the 43 mile marker. A Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 failed to brake in time for traffic up ahead that had slowed for a work zone. The Kenworth tractor-trailer rear-ended an International tractor-trailer traveling in front of it. The impact of the crash caused the Kenworth tractor-trailer to run off the right side of the interstate and catch fire. The driver of the Kenworth tractor-trailer, James T. Barricks, 67, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.