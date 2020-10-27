Lynchburg woman charged with murder in connection with Appomattox County case, police seek another person of interest

| By

A Lynchburg woman is charged with first-degree murder and Appomattox County authorities are asking for public’s assistance in identifying locating another persons of interest in connection with a body found in a burned vehicle in Appomattox County. 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey was arrested on a murder charge today. Police are looking for a man who may be travelling in a dark colored 2012 VW Passat with a Virginia license plate. Another man, Ernrico A. Moss formerly of Appomattox is in custody out of state on unrelated charges

The abandoned car – which was found last Wednesday in Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest — was registered to 45-year-old Carlos Levell Rose who was reported missing from Bedford County last week. The remains are being identified. Anyone with any information on this case, or the identity of this individual is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the news release from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office:

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.