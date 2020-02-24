Lynchburg woman charged with teen’s murder in Norfolk

A Lynchburg woman is one of three people charged with a murder in Norfolk. Police there say a 17-year-old male was fatally shot Friday afternoon. 24-year-old Sarah Bowen faces charges that include second-degree murder and robbery. The two other suspects live in Norfolk.

On February 21, 2020, around 5:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Moreell Circle for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time in the investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged with second degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm.

Rahzel C. Washington, 20, of the 900 block of E. Charlotte Street in Norfolk.

Quataisia Thompson, 22, of the 1300 block of Lead Street in Norfolk.

Sarah Bowen, 24, of the 1500 block of Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Washington, Thompson, and Bowen are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

