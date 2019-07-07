Lynchburg woman killed in Nelson County crash

July 7th, 2019 | Written by:

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper Z.C. Harris is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred July 4, 2019 at 5:01 p.m. on Route 151, south of East Branch Loop. A 2005 Toyota Scion was traveling north along Route 151 when it crossed the center-line and and began to spin around. The Scion struck head-on a southbound 2015 Lincoln Navigator. The driver of the Scion, Sarah E. Brungard, 24, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lincoln, Wallace M. Giles Jr., 61, of Roseland, Va., was wearing a seat belt. He was not injured in the crash. His 57-year-old female passenger was wearing a seat belt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.









