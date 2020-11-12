Lynchburg woman killed in Rivermont Avenue crash

| By

A Lynchburg woman was killed yesterday in a two-vehicle accident on Rivermont Avenue.

It occurred at the intersection of Rivermont and Early Streets. Police say 28-year-old Paris Valentina Carta was driving at a high rate of speed and struck a utility truck. Carta was killed. A passenger from her car was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

[Update] Fatal Vehicle Crash at Rivermont and Early Streets

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department continues to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at Rivermont and Early Streets this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Paris Valentina Carta, 28, of Lynchburg.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer A. Lucy at (434) 455-6048.