Lynchburg’s loss: Carolina League All-Star Game cancelled

NEWS RELEASE: Lynchburg, Va.- The 2020 Carolina League All-Star Game presented by the Central Virginia Sports Commission has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lynchburg Hillcats were scheduled to host the event June 23, 2020.

“The decision to cancel the All-Star game was tough, but we are committed to the safety of our players and fans first and foremost,” said Hillcats’ President Chris Jones. “We want to thank the Lynchburg community, especially the Central Virginia Sports Commission for supporting what would have been our first All-Star game since 1995. The Hillcats still have a positive outlook that we will have a jam-packed schedule this season that fans can enjoy in a healthy way.”

Fans can exchange the value of their All-Star Game ticket or request a refund by contacting Assistant General Manager, Peter Billups (pbillups@lynchburg-hillcats.com). Those still looking for some Hillcats’ content during this time can follow the team’s social media accounts.