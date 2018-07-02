Lynchburg’s new mayor: “Women can lead and lead successfully”
Lynchburg’s new mayor is Treney Tweedy, who becomes the city’s first African-American woman to hold the position. Her City Council colleagues elected Tweedy today, and she tells Reporter Andre Whitehead she hopes it serves as an example to others:
Mary Jane Dolan was selected to serve as the city’s new Vice Mayor. In each case, it was a four-to-three vote, with Tweedy, Dolan, Sterling Wilder and Council newcomer Beau Wright voting in the majority.