Madison Heights man charged with possessing explosives

A Madison Heights man faces criminal charges after Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies found explosives Monday in two homes. The sheriff’s office says State Police bomb technicians responded and safely blew up the materials. Ronnie Lee Ramsey was arrested for possession of explosives.

