Madison Heights man faces multiple charges for alleged shoplift, police pursuit

| By

A Madison Heights man faces shoplifting charges – and a whole lot more — after officers say he led them on a high-speed chase. Police in Altavista say 28-year-old Daniel McDonald, Senior left the Walmart there Christmas Eve with a shopping cart full of items without paying, and when an officer approached McDonald’s car, he took off and the pursuit was on. He now faces charges that include felony escape, driving on a revoked license and a drug count.

NEWS RELEASE: One man is in custody after Altavista Police responded to the Walmart on Clarion Road for reports of shoplifting around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 24. Loss Prevention told police a man had walked out of the store with a shopping cart of merchandise, none of which he had paid for. Officer A L Tosh attempted to stop the man’s vehicle, but the driver continued, heading south on Route 29 into the Motley area of Pittsylvania County. From there, the driver went back into Campbell County, where he was finally stopped in the vicinity of Calohan Road. Altavista PD was assisted by the Virginia State Police and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department during the pursuit.

Twenty-eight-year-old Daniel Lee McDonald, Sr., of Madison Heights, was taken into custody. McDonald was charged with felony third offense shoplifting, felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, driving on a revoked license and possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance. McDonald was taken to the Blue Ridge Jail where he is being held without bond.