Madison Heights woman killed, Appomattox man charged in Amherst Co. accident

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper C.A. Sheron is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday (July 10) at Route 130 and Dixie Airport Road. A 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was eastbound on Route 130 when it was making a left turn onto Dixie Airport Road. As the pickup was turning, a westbound 1995 GMC Safari van failed to stop for its red light, continued into the intersection and struck the turning the pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to spin around and overturn onto its roof. The driver of the pickup truck, Linda B. Perry, 63, Madison Heights, Va., was flown to UVA Hospital, where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the van, Russell G.M. Lynch, 37, of Appomattox, Va., was not injured in the crash. Lynch was wearing a seat belt. Trooper Sheron charged Lynch with reckless driving.