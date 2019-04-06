Major narcotics distribution network dismantled

(from Amherst County Sheriff’s office/News & Advance) A major narcotics distribution network has been dismantled with the cooperation of multiple Central Virginia law enforcement agencies, leading to indictments against 14 people Thursday in Amherst County, the county’s sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar said Operation Falcon Heights interrupted illegal narcotic activities inside the county through aggressive criminal enforcement that caught the drugs before they came to Amherst County. The criminal network involved trafficking up to 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the Lynchburg region since December 2018, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. The volume of meth seized and intelligence collected provides evidence which allows for enhanced sentencing options as the cases head to criminal prosecution, Viar said.