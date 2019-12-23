Major rail project near DC increases chances of more Amtrak service here

Virginia has entered into an agreement that will eventually allow state rail officials a greater opportunity to implement a second daily train between Washington and Lynchburg and Roanoke. The project will increase passenger rail capacity to all Virginia points south of D.C. with the primary intent of greatly increasing commuter and Amtrak service down the I-95 corridor. There is no agreement yet for further Amtrak service to our region, but the project will increase the chances it can eventually happen. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

12-23 Passenger Rail Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full information from the Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation