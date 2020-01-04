Employees shot at Wards Road McDonald’s, suspect sought

| By

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a malicious wounding that occurred in the 2100-block of Wards Road yesterday evening.

On January 3, 2020 at 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a call for a malicious wounding at the McDonald’s located at 2135 Wards Road. Officers arrived and determined an altercation occurred at the drive through window between a customer and an employee. The customer then drove away from the drive through window, parked his vehicle, came inside, and the altercation continued.

The customer then shot two employees and fled the scene in a 2005 Red Mazda SUV bearing VA Tag URS-7076. Detectives have identified him as Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke.

As a result of the investigation, Overstreet is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently wanted.

This incident is not connected to last night’s malicious wounding in the 2100-block of Wards Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. M. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

###