Man arrested after bringing gun into Lynchburg City Hall

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is ensuring the safety of all city employees and buildings after an arrest outside City Hall this morning. At 8:56 a.m. on August 14, 2019, officers responded to 900 Church Street for a report of a man in the restroom with a gun bag. After questioning, officers determined Luther Scott, 52, of Lynchburg, is a homeless man who entered City Hall to use the restroom. Officers took Scott into custody and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He now is barred from all city buildings. Scott is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. No further information will be released except as an update to this news release.