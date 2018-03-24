Man arrested after Campbell Ave hit and run

From Lynchburg Police Department: Just after 3 p.m. on March 23, 2018 the Lynchburg Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Stanford “Mercel” Hailey, without incident, on the following outstanding warrants:

Felony Hit & Run,

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle,

Driving While Revoked.

All of the charges are connected to the hit and run with injury that occurred on Campbell Avenue on March 17. The victim, Fred Wayne Donovan (72) of Lynchburg, is still recovering from his injuries. Tips from the community were instrumental in helping to identify and locate Hailey and the Oldsmobile Alero that was involved in the incident.