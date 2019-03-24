Man arrested after overnight Lynchburg shooting

From Lynchburg Police: Just before midnight on March 23, 2019, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Monsview Place for the report of an individual who had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 42-year-old male resident of Lynchburg lying on the curb with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extremities. The male subject was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is currently being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene along with Crime Scene personnel. As a result of the investigation, Quashana Urekia Adams, a 21-year-old resident of Lynchburg, was charged with the following:

18.2-51: Malicious Wounding

18.2-53.1: Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

No further information will be released except as an update to this Press Release. If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Detective Barley at (434)455-6162. You may also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900